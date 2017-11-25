Angola hit Group C summit in FIBA African qualifiers

Angola staged a superb fightback on Saturday to beat Egypt 68-64 and claim top spot in Group C of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African qualifiers.

In front of a healthy crowd in the Angolan capital of Luanda, Egypt charged into a 22-11 first-quarter lead, only to be out-scored in every session thereafter.

Yanick Moreira played a key role for Angola with 14 points, while Omar Oraby's haul of 16 points and 15 rebounds proved in vain.

"This is our home court so we will not let anyone come in and try to get to us," said Moreira. "The last few years have been difficult for us so we are trying to get back the support of the home crowd. Winning this game against Egypt is important."

The other game in Group C saw Morocco edge out the Democratic Republic of Congo 88-81 to join Egypt on three points from two games.

In Group A, Tunisia and Cameroon maintained their 100 per cent records with emphatic victories. Tunisia trounced Chad 101-40 in an embarrassingly one-sided affair, while Cameroon were 116-78 winners over Guinea.