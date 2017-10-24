Anne Frank's diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm

Stickers carrying an antisemitic message were found in the Stadio Olimpico after Lazio's weekend game, and the authorities' reaction was swift

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has confirmed a passage from the diary of Anne Frank will be read before this week's Serie A matches in response to an antisemitism storm involving Lazio fans.

Maintenance staff found graffiti and numerous antisemitism stickers in the south stand of the Stadio Olimpico following Lazio's clash with Cagliari, with some reportedly depicting Anne Frank in the jersey of fierce city rivals Roma.

The FIGC said copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and Primo Levi's If This Is A Man will be exchanged by team captains before kick-off of every Italian league game, with the books then donated to children.

A commemorative wreath will also be brought onto the pitch before "a moment's reflection" is held.

"Lega Serie A has always firmly condemned any form of racism or tolerance," the FIGC said in a statement.

"It is sad to have to point out the stupidity of sparse minorities of pseudo-fans who damage the image of all Italian football.

"The incidents of antisemitism that happened last Sunday are evidence that there is still much to be done and that the fight against discrimination is constantly being fuelled."

The stickers of Anne Frank, who chronicled her time hiding from the Nazis during the second World War before she was killed in a concentration camp, that are said to have been found have caused particular outrage.

The head of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, was quoted as telling the European Parliament in Strasbourg that "using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter".

Italian prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni, said the images were "unbelievable, unacceptable and to not be minimised".

Fiorentina tweeted footage of captain Davide Astori reading from the diary, along with the caption: "what happened cannot be deleted, but you can prevent it happening again".