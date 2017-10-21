Anne Keothavong's verdict on each of the eight WTA Finals Singapore contenders

Strengths

The best mover on the tour. You think the point is over, but suddenly she is there. And her timing is so impeccable that the ball comes back with unexpected force. The backhand is her safety blanket: she hardly misses it. As for her mindset, you could say that she has frozen under pressure a few times this season. But then she has bounced back and proved people wrong at the next tournament.

Weaknesses

Your best chance is to try to get on top of her early and put doubts into her head. The second serve can be predictable. At 5ft 6in, she doesn’t have geometry on her side on that shot.

Strengths

Garbine uses her body incredibly well for such a tall woman. She rotates though the shot, using her legs and core to generate huge power. And she doesn’t take a backward step, preferring to hit the ball as it rises off the court. Then there is her readiness to come forward to the net – not because she is being drawn in, but because she wants to, which is unusual in the women’s game. When everything’s working as well as it did in the Wimbledon final, she can look unstoppable.

Weaknesses

Prone to getting down on herself and becoming visibly emotional when things aren’t going her way. She plays a high-risk game, which inevitably generates the occasional off day.

Karolina Pliskova

WR 3

Age: 25

Nationality: Czech Republic

Titles: 3

W/L: 51-16

Strengths

Has the best serve on the tour behind Serena. It’s so tough for anyone to read - a simple, effortless motion with a consistent ball toss. She’s tough to break but her focus can drift in and out, so when the chance arises you have to take it. Doesn’t give too much away with her poker face so you never know where she’s at mentally. Very laid back, like a lot of the Czechs.

Weaknesses

Movement is clearly her weakest area. She needs to keep points short because longer rallies work against her. Karolina has asked Renee Stubbs – who has a lot to say - to work with her this week. The on-court coaching should be fun.

Elina Svitolina

WR 4

Age: 23

Nationality: Ukraine

Titles: 5

W/L: 52/12

Strengths

Sheer toughness is what usually marks Svitolina out from the crowd. Having grown up as a counterpuncher, she is looking to play more aggressively these days. Holds up well in the longer matches and has got through a huge amount of work this season: her five WTA titles is the highest figure on the tour. Always there for a battle, fired up and in your face.

Weaknesses

I included the word “usually” above because we did see one notable choke from Svitolina this year, when she lost to Halep in the French Open quarter-final. Her forehand also used to be shaky but it has improved.

Venus Williams

WR 5

Age: 37

Nationality: USA

Titles: 0

W/L: 35-12

Strengths

Venus has been the most consistent player at the slams. Still has a big game and uses her serve brilliantly to get herself out of trouble. Above all, she is Venus Williams. That’s quite an aura to deal with, and the intimidation factor is worth a few points on its own. She’s so tall, she always seems to be looking down you.

Weaknesses

She still moves well – two or three of those big steps will carry her across the entire court – but at 37 she is hardly going to want to grind out long rallies for three hours. Even so, it’s dangerous to play safe against her, because she just lines up one of those killer groundies and the ball is gone.

Caroline Wozniacki

WR 6

Age: 27

Nationality: Denmark

Titles: 1

W/L: 56-20

Strengths

A real trouper of the tour, Wozniacki has won more matches this season than anyone else. Still has the hunger and drive to be at the top of the game, proving those pundits wrong who said she was getting too comfortable. Has developed her first serve this year and always competes incredibly well, making you play that extra ball so often it drives you potty.

Weaknesses

Always that forehand wing. She is looking to be more aggressive off that side this year, but players know to keep the ball away from her backhand which is world-class. Lacks the power to hit you off the court.

Jelena Ostapenko

WR 7

Age: 20

Nationality: Latvia

Titles: 2

W/L: 47-18

Strengths

When Ostapenko is on, she is the most exciting player to watch. You can’t believe some of the all-or-nothing shots she goes for. Young and raw, and especially dangerous when she is on the move, cracking screaming winners up the line.

Weaknesses

The reason she looks for those glory shots is that she isn’t the best mover. For her, the clean winner is the best way to get out of an uncomfortable position. So when her game isn’t flowing the results can be ugly. Also her second serve is vulnerable. Technically she has some work to do on that shot.

Caroline Garcia

WR 9

Age: 23

Nationality: France

Titles: 2

W/L: 46-20

Strengths

Garcia has the all-court game you often see in French players. She is a great athlete who can do pretty much anything with the ball, and it has all come together for her in the last few weeks. The serve is outstanding: she can hit every spot and mixes it up so well, using the kicker for variety. Like Muguruza, she takes the ball very early, and her return is a weapon: you rarely see her stand behind the baseline to receive serve.

Weaknesses

Has struggled with nerves and expectations in the past. Andy Murray tipped her as a future world No. 1 when she was 17, but she is now 24, and over time you figure things out.