Another Kariobangi Sharks player fails trials in Sweden

The Kariobangi Sharks player has been training with Sweden top side IF Djurgarden’s U-19 side for the last ten days

Harambee Stars midfielder Ovella Ochieng has failed trials in Sweden.

The Kariobangi Sharks player has been training with Sweden top side IF Djurgarden’s U-19 side for the last ten days but could not impress the scouts.

Swedish website FootballDireckt has reported that Ochieng could not impress the scouts during his stay with the junior side hence the decision to terminate the same.

Djurgardens is the former club for Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga, who currently turns out for Girona FC in Spain. Ochieng’ becomes the second player from Kariobangi Sharks to fail trials in Sweden.

Striker Masoud Juma also trained with Swedish side AIK Football but was not successful.