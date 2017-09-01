Another withdrawal from Harambee Starlets squad for Cosafa

Coach Richard Kanyi has been dented a blow following the withdrawal of defender Irene Ogutu for the Bulawayo trip

Harambee Starlets has suffered another setback ahead of Cosafa women’s championship in Zimbabwe.

Coach Richard Kanyi has been dented a blow following the withdrawal of defender Irene Ogutu for the Bulawayo trip.

Ogutu, who is nursing a knee injury, joins forward Esse Akida who pulled out of Starlets squad to concentrate on club duties ahead of a trip to the USA.

Ogutu goes with a lot of experience, having taken part in the last year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Awcon) and Cecafa championships in 2016 with Starlets.

Kenya will use the Zimbabwe tournament as part of her preparation for the forthcoming Cecafa and Awcon qualifiers. Kenya is pooled in Group B alongside Mauritius, Mozambique, and Swaziland.

Squad: Vivian Akinyi, Jenipher Adhiambo, Paul Atieno, Jane Achila, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Irene Awuor, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Sharon Bushenei, Mary Wanjiku, Dorcas Anyango and Jacky Ogol.

Others are; Mwanahalima Adams, Lydia Akoth, Judith Musimbi, Lilian Adera, Janet Moraa, Mercy Achieng, Gererder Akinyi, Phoebe Oketch, Neddy Atieno, Teresa Engesha, Juliet Auma, Winfred Achieng, Winnie Kanyotu, Esther Nandika, Jackline Musula, Florence Awino and Lucy Mukhwana.