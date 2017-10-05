Anthony Crolla confident victory over Ricky Burns will propel him back into world title contention

Crolla is confident of winning his British showdown with Burns: Getty

Anthony Crolla has insisted that victory over Ricky Burns in a British lightweight battle on Saturday night will propel him back into world title contention.

Crolla lost his WBA world title when he suffered a points defeat to Venezuela’s Jorge Linares last September. The 30-year-old also fell short in the rematch, but believes bouncing back with a win over Burns will put him back in the mix for a title.

“Win this fight on Saturday night and I'm right back in world title contention,” Crolla said at the final press conference before Saturday night’s fight.

“The fights against Linares didn't go my way; I know I've got to rebuild. But I don't want to be dropping down a level after being at this level for a good few years.

“I'm expecting a very tough fight but if I fight my fight, I come through.”

Burns is also heading into the fight on the back of a defeat, after he lost his light-welterweight title fight to Namibia’s Julius Indongo.

But Crolla stressed he would not underestimate the Scottish boxer and argued a drop down in weight was unlikely to be a significant issue for him.

“I'm preparing for the best Ricky Burns,” he added. “He's probably had his best performances at lightweight.

“Ricky has got a great engine; I'm not relying on him tiring down the straight and I'm sure he's the same with me.

“I think we've got two strong lightweights in the ring on Saturday night.”

Campbell is keen to fight the winner (Getty) More