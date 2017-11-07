Anthony Joshua's fight with Deontay Wilder could take place at Twickenham, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has said that Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight showdown with Deontay Wilder could take place at Twickenham, after early plans to return to Wembley Stadium were scuppered by scheduling problems.

Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in front of a capacity 90,000 crowd at Wembley in April, equalling the pre-war British boxing attendance record of Len Harvey vs Jock McAvoy, set in 1939.

His most recent fight saw him stop Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with the contest eclipsing Muhammad Ali’s victory over Leon Spinks in 1978 as the highest attended indoor boxing event.

Joshua has made it clear to Hearn that he wants to fight Wilder next summer, with Wembley Stadium quickly earmarked as a potential venue for the historic unification clash.

But Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has said that Twickenham is now seen as the more realistic venue owing to Wembley’s congested calendar, which is even busier than usual owing to Tottenham Hotspur playing their home matches at the stadium this season.

“Wembley is quite difficult this year. We have already been in contact with them and the options aren’t great,” Hearn told the Mirror before flying to New York to promote Saturday's fight between Daniel Jacobs and Luis Arias.

“Twickenham is a realistic option. We basically want the biggest possibly stadium and if Wembley is not available, the next best would be Twickenham.”

Joshua set a post-war British record when he beat Klitschko at Wembley (Getty)