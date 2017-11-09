Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury in foul-mouthed Twitter tirade

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua launched an astonishing foul-mouthed Twitter attack on his potential rivals, telling Tyson Fury 'get fit you fat f---'.

Joshua retained his IBF, WBA & IBO world titles with victory by technical knockout in Cardiff last month, but his next rival fight is yet to be scheduled.

After claiming 'all these guys doing their negotiations over social media, I’m not into that' earlier this week, Joshua appears to have abandoned that policy.

First he tweeted WBO heavyweight Joseph Park, saying: "@joeboxerparker Sips tea, continues to read tweets and refreshes email...still no offer."

He then sent a tweet with the same sentiment to WBC champion Deontay Wilder, believed to be his most likely next opponent in a unification fight.

& @Tyson_Fury get fit you fat fuck — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) November 9, 2017

Following his expletives at Fury, Joshua then responded to boxing broadcaster Kugan Cassius who said we were seeing 'the real Anthony Joshua this morning'.

The champion responded with: "The real Anthony Joshua? Because of what?...a swear word? Shut the f--- up."

Any potential fight between Fury and Joshua would be the biggest fight in boxing history. The British Boxing Board of Control have urged Fury's legal team to propose a date before his UK Anti-Doping hearing can resume.

Fury claimed Joshua had defeated a 'glorified midget' in his fight against Takam, and but is seems unlikely he will be Joshua's next opponent.

Joshua said: "Eddie (Hearn, promoter) has been on the phone to Tyson, trying to make things happen and support his cause. This is a fight, down the line, that might happen.

"At the minute, the fighters who are closer on a championship level are the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder."