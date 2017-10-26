Anthony Joshua eager to forget Wladimir Klitschko as he focuses on Carlos Takam and the future

Almost six months to the day of his greatest victory to date – defeating Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in front of 90,000 people – Anthony Joshua is keen to completely forget it and focus on the future, starting with Carlos Takam.

The WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion puts his titles on the line this weekend, with more than 70,000 expected under the roof of Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday night.

Takam was drafted in as a late replacement for mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev who pulled out with a pectoral injury and Joshua noted the complete difference to his training for this fight compared to with Klitschko.

“We’re going to have to put that Klitschko win to the side, at some point,” he said in Cardiff. “That was then, this is now.

“Carlos is a different animal to Klitschko. In terms of style, technique and preparation it’s completely different. My mind-set is completely different.

Joshua also revealed some of the more alternative parts of his training camp for the fight, including sparring with his cousin and working out with 10-year-old kids.

“My cousin is just like Takam and I've sparred him,” Joshua added. “I've fought people like him before and I think our styles will create some real fireworks.

“Me as a person, I'm looking forward to getting in the ring and getting down to business. I'm around hungry athletes who get the opportunity to see the benefit of being a champion.

“I still go to my amateur club and trained with kids that are like 10 years old.”

Joshua’s trainer Rob McCracken talked Takam up for his liveliness in comparison to the “cagey” Pulev while the Frenchman’s promoter Christian Cherchi insisted “one punch can change everything”.

Joshua is predicting a better fight with Takam than he would have had with Pulev (Getty) More