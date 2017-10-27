Anthony Joshua eyeing 20th knockout win against Carlos Takam in Briton's first world heavyweight title defence

Big man, big night, and another big stadium. Anthony Joshua can advance on a potentially career-defining 2018 if he can get rid of the pesky Carlos Takam, a rank outsider, in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Not just a 75,000 crowd – but the whole nation, it seems – is beginning to expect a knockout delivery from the rising heavyweight star whose World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles are on the line against the Cameroonian, the No 3 IBF challenger, who has come in on 12 days’ notice after the withdrawal through a shoulder injury of Kubrat Pulev.

One of the underlying themes this week has been the growing popularity of Joshua, which is similar to the days of Frank Bruno or, in some senses, even Muhammad Ali. People just want to touch him. And the man mountain does not mind.

Joshua, 28, unbeaten in 19 contests, all by knockout, believes his work ethic and attitude will carry him forward. “The world is a very interesting place but it’s easy to be distracted by this TV stuff and what you see on social.

“Even through the tough times where I can’t be bothered to go to the gym, I’ve done it. I’ve still been able to move forward. I’ve got that experience now to get through and keep on going.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn never ceases to be amazed by the growing appeal of AJ. “I’ve never known a person or an athlete or a sports star that touches so many different genres and ages and demographics. It doesn’t matter whether you are a six or seven-year-old kid, an 18-year-old man, a middle-aged man, a housewife, a grandmother, you love Anthony Joshua. You cannot not love him. I’ve never know anyone say a bad word about him.

“He’s got the support of the country because of his approach and his attitude and because of the way he treats people. I got a very nice text from him a day or two ago. I was feeling a bit down with all this Takam and Pulev stuff,” Hearn said. “He texted me out of the blue and said, ‘I just wanted you to know I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done. Without you this show may not have even happened’. That inspires you.