Anthony Joshua eyeing 20th knockout win against Carlos Takam in Briton's first world heavyweight title defence
Big man, big night, and another big stadium. Anthony Joshua can advance on a potentially career-defining 2018 if he can get rid of the pesky Carlos Takam, a rank outsider, in Cardiff on Saturday night.
Not just a 75,000 crowd – but the whole nation, it seems – is beginning to expect a knockout delivery from the rising heavyweight star whose World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation titles are on the line against the Cameroonian, the No 3 IBF challenger, who has come in on 12 days’ notice after the withdrawal through a shoulder injury of Kubrat Pulev.
One of the underlying themes this week has been the growing popularity of Joshua, which is similar to the days of Frank Bruno or, in some senses, even Muhammad Ali. People just want to touch him. And the man mountain does not mind.
Joshua, 28, unbeaten in 19 contests, all by knockout, believes his work ethic and attitude will carry him forward. “The world is a very interesting place but it’s easy to be distracted by this TV stuff and what you see on social.
“Even through the tough times where I can’t be bothered to go to the gym, I’ve done it. I’ve still been able to move forward. I’ve got that experience now to get through and keep on going.”
Promoter Eddie Hearn never ceases to be amazed by the growing appeal of AJ. “I’ve never known a person or an athlete or a sports star that touches so many different genres and ages and demographics. It doesn’t matter whether you are a six or seven-year-old kid, an 18-year-old man, a middle-aged man, a housewife, a grandmother, you love Anthony Joshua. You cannot not love him. I’ve never know anyone say a bad word about him.
“He’s got the support of the country because of his approach and his attitude and because of the way he treats people. I got a very nice text from him a day or two ago. I was feeling a bit down with all this Takam and Pulev stuff,” Hearn said. “He texted me out of the blue and said, ‘I just wanted you to know I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done. Without you this show may not have even happened’. That inspires you.
“In the old days, you worked for me – as promoter. But I work for Anthony Joshua. When I’m doing a good job, I stay. If I mess up, or do a bad job, I probably go. I want to represent AJ from his debut to the end of his career. If at any time he didn’t want me to do that we shake hands and we move on.”
Joshua is not underestimating Paris-based Takam. “His strengths are he knows how to fight,” Joshua said. “He has had more knockouts on his record than I have fights. He fights on the inside. He’s been at championship level before. Someone that has been knocking at the door will soon break their way in. I’ve got to kick him back again.”
Straight talk. And indeed, he wouldn’t mind the scrap stretching him a little. “I hope it goes seven or eight rounds. It’s a good place. After round nine, that’s what they call the championship rounds, where fighters start to fatigue.”
Unlikely. If Takam takes the favourite that far, something will have gone wrong. Indeed, if Takam wins, this will rank with Buster Douglas upsetting Mike Tyson’s reign back in Tokyo all those years ago. It would be a seismic upset.
Rather, Joshua’s ramrod jab will start hard and fast, Takam may struggle to get in close, and after taking some punishment for a couple of rounds, will try to bulrush the Briton, and will get caught and knocked out. Inside five rounds. Or even earlier.
As part of the aperitif to the main event, Birmingham’s Kal Yafai defends his world super-flyweight title against unbeaten Japanese fighter Sho Ishida, and Irish female boxing star Katie Taylor, just 11 months a pro fighter, attempts to win the world lightweight title against Anahi Sanchez, who failed to make the weight on Friday. The two teams, however, have agreed the fight will go ahead. The WBA title is now vacant and only Taylor can win the belt.
“It’s the most important fight for me so all my focus is on this,” said Taylor, a multiple amateur world champion and gold medallist at the 2012 London Olympics. “I can’t take my past achievements into this fight. Hopefully it’s the first of many titles for me.”
Fully expect the talented Taylor to win and go on to headline and sell out arenas in Ireland. “That would be my dream,” added Taylor.