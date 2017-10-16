Anthony Joshua to face Carlos Takam after Kubrat Pulev withdraws injured from heavyweight fight

Kubrat Pulev has withdrawn from his heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua after sustaining a shoulder injury in the build-up to his clash with the IBF and WBA champion. IBF No 3 Carlos Takam has been subsequently drafted in as a mandatory challenger and will now face Joshua on the original 28 October date.

Joshua was set to defend his heavyweight titles against Pulev in front of 80,000 fans at Cardiff's Principality Stadium next week. But the 39-year-old is believed to have strained muscles in his right shoulder during a sparring session 10 days ago, forcing him out of the fight.

The injury was initially kept out of the public domain but promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Monday night that the Bulgarian would no longer be facing Joshua in the ring.

A deal was agreed when the fight was first signed that Takam would be placed on standby in the eventuality Pulev pulled out.

"I received a call from Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and maybe ruled out of the fight - this was later confirmed by his doctor," Heard said on Monday night.

"IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam.

"When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on standby for this fight.

"When I called them (on Monday evening) they were overjoyed and good to go.

"It's a difficult position for AJ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam - this hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28."

Joshua now takes on 36-year-old Takam who has won 35 of his 39 professional bouts with three losses and one draw.

The Cameroonian-French heavyweight was beaten on points last year by WBO champion Joseph Parker, an opponent Joshua is expected to face down the line.