Anthony Joshua to fight Carlos Takam on Oct 28 after Kubrat Pulev injures shoulder

Carlos Takam has replaced Kubrat Pulev as the IBF mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua's world title at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on October 28, it was announced late on Monday night.

Frenchman Takam, rated at No3 with the IBF governing body has been on the hunt for a showdown with the champion, and gets his golden chance at ripping away Joshua’s titles after Pulev picked up a shoulder injury in sparring.

“I received a call from Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and may be ruled out of the fight – this was later confirmed by his doctor,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam."

Takam is a Cameroonian-French professional boxer and former WBC silver heavyweight champion. As an amateur he represented Cameroon in the super heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics.

He is 36 and has a record of 35 wins, three defeats and one draw, and this will be his first full heavyweight title fight.

“When the Pulev fight was announced I made a deal with Takam's team to begin camp and be on standby for this fight," sais Hearn. "When I called them this evening they were overjoyed and good to go.

"It's a difficult position for AJ having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam – this hasn't happened in his career before but he is ready for all comers on October 28.”

Joshua’s bout with Takam is part of a huge night of action in Cardiff where the 2012 London Olympic gold medal winner's bitter foe Dillian Whyte aims to take a giant step to his first world title shot by facing Robert Helenius for the WBC silver strap.