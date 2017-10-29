Who will Anthony Joshua fight next? A breakdown of the potential opponents for his 2018 fight

Anthony Joshua took his record to 20-0 in Cardiff on Saturday night with a 10th round stoppage of Carlos Takam and immediately cast his eyes towards who would be next on his list.

Joshua spoke frequently of his desire to add to his IBF, IBO and WBA world championship belts in the lead up to the fight against Takam and unify the division.

His promoter Eddie Hearn spoke about his plans ahead for Joshua after the fight in the Welsh capital beginning with a fight in either March or April of next year.

He also played down a potential switch of location to the US to fight in Las Vegas saying that the money involved in America would only be greater than in the UK if they “get things right”.

“Boxing in October will allow you to get one in March, April time,” Hearn said. “Look at the summer as well. We may have a mandatory (title defence) with the WBA, that's a bit unclear.

“There's (WBO champion) Joseph Parker, there's Deontay Wilder. Takam's very tough for someone who's only had 20 fights.

“I'd like him to have an international fight in 2018, but it does seem a shame to leave all this behind. That's the problem, because it's incredible.

“At the moment (there's more money) here, but if you get it right, America. He has a very long-term strategy.”

