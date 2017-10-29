Who will Anthony Joshua fight next? Possible opponents for 2018

Joshua celebrates last night's victory - and here's who could be next - Action Images via Reuters

Anthony Joshua made it 20-0 in his professional career last night with victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

And now attentions are turning to who Joshua will be fighting next.

In the run-up to this bout, Joshua spoke of his desire to unify the heavyweight belts in 2018 and become the undisputed champion of the world.

Hearn spoke of plans for Joshua to fight three times in 2018 after last night's bout, beginning with March or April, and also said that the money involved in fighting in America would only be greater than that in the UK if they "get things right".

Respect to Takam. Onto a positive 2018 �������� #AJBXNGpic.twitter.com/MP10NYQmqe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) October 28, 2017

Amid his plans to make an offer to American WBC champion Deontay Wilder to fight Dillian Whyte at London's O2 Arena on February 3, it is increasingly likely his next fight will be in the UK, and Hearn said: "Boxing in October will allow you to get one in March, April time.

"Look at the summer as well. We may have a mandatory (title defence) with the WBA, that's a bit unclear. There's (WBO champion) Joseph Parker, there's Deontay Wilder. Takam's very tough for someone who's only had 20 fights.

"I'd like him to have an international fight in 2018, but it does seem a shame to leave all this behind. That's the problem, because it's incredible.

"At the moment (there's more money) here, but if you get it right, America. He has a very long-term strategy."