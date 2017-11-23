Anthony Joshua hits out at WBO title holder Joseph Parker over bizarre press conference as rivalry intensifies

Anthony Joshua has broken his silence on this week's bizarre press conference involving the WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, which he says has damaged the credibility of the world title.

Parker was present as his promotional company, Duco Events, staged a press conference at midday on Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand during which they showed a compilation of Joshua getting knocked down.

Duco boss David Higgins, who earlier this year gatecrashed a London press conference when he was accused of being intoxicated, also declared his fighter should be entitled to no less than a 35 per cent split for any fight against WBA and IBF champion Joshua.

Meanwhile, the Londoner looked on in bemusement as Higgins, Parker and his trainer Kevin Barry also delivered a detailed explanation as to why the undefeated New Zealander would beat 'Glass Jaw Joshua'.

But the London 2012 Olympic medalist, who is currently on holiday at Jumeirah Al Naseem in Dubai, has now had his say on the scarcely believable press conference, which was seemingly filmed on a mobile phone at Duco Events' office.

“Parker is investing his time in the wrong areas,” Joshua said. “Does he want publicity? It it a PR stunt? It's not about worrying about how we fight.

“I fought Wladimir Klitschko too early but the opportunity came and we managed to come together with one of the all-time greats, we put on a show with no complaints.

“So what is so difficult about fighting this little kid who is doing press conferences? It's very unprofessional of them. The heavyweight championship is such a respected title to have but stuff like that takes away from the crème de la crème of the title.

“Boxing is not complicated when working with us. They need to put their egos aside and stop doing silly things like that press conference.”