Anthony Joshua on his next opponent Kubrat Pulev, retaining his motivation and being recognised by Pele

It says much about Anthony Joshua's status in global sport that even Pele, not a noted boxing fan by any stretch, could remember the kid from Watford when their paths crossed at the GQ Awards last week.

The 27-year-old was catapulted even further toward superstardom in April when he dropped and stopped Wladimir Klitschko in their instant heavyweight classic at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 paying customers.

He unified the IBF and WBA world heavyweight titles that night and his crossover appeal was highlighted once again when GQ, the lifestyle and fashion magazine, named him their Sportsman of the Year for the second time running.

Now Joshua faces an altogether different test from his night at Wembley when he defends the belts against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, a man known by very few outside of boxing circles, down the M4 at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. It is a definite step down from Klitschko, but a win over Pulev will go down as the second best victory on Joshua's record to date.

But, although 'AJ' says that training to connect regularly and violently with Pulev will be his raison d'etre over the next seven weeks, the one-man marketing machine insists he wants to connect, like Pele did, in a different way too.

On the Brazilian icon, Joshua said: “Take football away and he's a good person – he connects with everyone.

“Everyone who I saw that met him is in awe of him and he just seems to connect with people easily. He's a lovely guy. Not so much in the sport but outside of it, I definitely want to be like Pele. He's an easy going person that connected with people from different walks of life.

“The first time I came across him was in a London hotel when one of my friends called me up and said, 'Pele's in town, do you want to meet him?' You don't pass up the chance, do you?

"This time we had a little chat. I'm not sure if he's a boxing fan, but he is a fan of humanity and he remembered me from the first time we met.”

On Monday, at Cardiff's Principality, Joshua had his first meeting with Pulev, the 25-1 star of Bulgarian boxing.

It has been suggested that Joshua's motivation for the fight may suffer after the disappointment of missing out on a money-spinning rematch with Klitschko, who chose to retire instead of facing him again.

