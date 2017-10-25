Anthony Joshua can rule the world for next seven and a half years like I did, says Larry Holmes

When Larry Holmes speaks, boxing listens. So when the great American - who reigned as the king of heavyweight boxing for over seven years - suggests that Anthony Joshua could break Rocky Marciano's record of 49-0 it means something.

Holmes, often cited as having one of the greatest jabs in boxing history, remains one of the sport's greatest champions. He held the WBC heavyweight title from 1978 to 1983, The Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles from 1980 to 1985, and the inaugural IBF heavyweight title from 1983 to 1985.

In that period, Holmes made 20 successful title defences, and is one of just five boxers to defeat Muhammad Ali, and the only one to stop him, even though by the time they met in 1978, Ali was a shadow of his former self.

This is why Holmes' words resonate around the sport, and they will not be lost on Joshua as he prepares for Saturday's title defence against Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

"In my view, he can break that record of Rocky Marciano," he told Telegraph Sport. "But I do think he should just fight everybody. Be a world champion.

"He can take a punch and he can punch. I didn't realise the guy was six foot six. He can do all the things a guy like me can do and he's three inches taller than me. He's got the arm reach and everything else. He can stay champion for a long time if he continues to keep his mind on the right track. If I'd been that tall, I could have reigned until I was 65!

"I think he's a great fighter. I see some things where he makes mistakes but he's still young enough to correct those things. He can be champion as long as I was – seven-and-a-half years."

With Joshua, 28, having made three defences of his title, and scheduled to fight three times a year from 2018, it would take him another seven years to claim a place amongst the top names of the division's great ring exponents.

Saturday's contest against Takam is unlikely to seriously stretch him, a point recognised by Holmes. Instead, the 67-year-old is relishing the prospect of Joshua stepping in with Deontay Wilder, the current WBC champion, from Alabama.

"They could flip a coin for that fight. They could fight in America, anywhere he wants. All he's got to do is be in shape. That's a good fight, Deontay Wilder. It's a hard fight but a good fight. But being champion is about manning up. You're champion, show that you're champion.

"It's important that Joshua has the best sparring and coaches available from round the world. When I was training and had good tough fights coming up I called guys named Ray Arcel and Freddie Brown and Eddie Futch - they were the three top trainers in those days. I wanted them in my corner. Those guys proved it. All the world's fighters are gunning for Joshua, he's the target man for all the guys coming through, and he has to take them out one by one, and then do it again if necessary.

"But the number one contender should get a shot. When I was fighting and I was champion I'd fight one, two, three, four, five, six... I'd then go back and do it all over again. I'd keep my lane fresh and fight the best fighters out there."

The one major contender who eluded Holmes was George Foreman, which remains a source of regret. "I'll be 68 on November 3 and George Foreman will be 69 in January - we still should be able to go out there and get it on," he said, with a laugh. "That way we can make people happy. I've been wanting to do it. But he's afraid of me!

"Way back then, George Foreman said Larry's got a good jab and I don't want to fight with that jab. I regret that I didn't get the opportunity to beat his butt.

"It's crazy. He likes to call out people he can whup. He's into God and the bible and everything else. But he's hiding behind that stuff. He can go to his church and preach and pray. I wouldn't want to go to his church because there are a lot of hypocrites out there and George Foreman is one of them."

What Holmes is clear about, nonetheless, is that Europe is currently a stronghold for the sport. "Joshua should stay in the UK and fight - he's loved there," he said. "He's selling out all these stadiums with 80 and 90 thousand fans flocking to see him.

"The Europeans like fighters. They respect fighters. You've got to give back to the people. If people come to you and say can I take a picture? You give them that picture and that autograph. You give it to them. You smile and be happy with it. You've always got time. You make time. So what if they take it and sell it on eBay? You do it for the people that supported and rooted for you. Joshua clearly does that and his fans will sustain him."