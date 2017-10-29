Anthony Joshua sets sights on Deontay Wilder but admits he needs nose 'cracked back in place'

Anthony Joshua has admitted that he needs his nose cracked back into place despite a doctor confirming that he did not actually break it in the 10th-round stoppage victory over Carlos Takam in Cardiff.

The 28-year-old, who retained his IBF, IBO and WBA belts in the Welsh capital, sustained the injury after an accidental clash of heads with his French rival in the second round.

Joshua was hurt on the bridge of his nose and was made to dig deep to beat his valiant opponent, who was drafted in as a replacement for Kubrat Pulev with only 12 days before the fight.

And after the fight, the undefeated Brit was full of praise for how his rival handled the fight, but admitted he was looking forward to taking on the best in the division once he had sorted his nose out.

“I want to get my nose cracked back in place first,” he told Sky Sports. “We have a few months now to heal it up and get a doctor to look at it, we work with some great doctors and then we can get back in training.

“But honestly, I just want to continue to grow the sport of boxing and everyone knows where we're heading. What do the people want?

“Deontay Wilder? It has to happen for sure but I think it comes to a decision where you have the IBO, the WBO and WBA. They have mandatories. So provided I'm free I can't fight Joe Bloggs from anywhere I have to fight championship fighters.

“Now there are belts on the line we have obligations as champions (but) my door is open to any champion, whether it's Wilder, whether it's whoever.

“If I could have fought another heavyweight I would have had to vacate the belts, everyone saw how hard I worked to get them. I'm not going to just give them up.”