Anthony Joshua stops Carlos Takam to defend WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at Cardiff's Principality Stadium

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua was unexpectedly taken to the 10th round before stopping Carlos Takam and retaining his WBA and IBF titles in front of 75,000 fans in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The referee stopped the fight after Joshua caught Takam with a hook-uppercut combination and was moving in to land more blows.

The Frenchman was left bitterly disappointed by the decision, which was loudly booed by the Welsh fans.

“Takam, it was a pleasure. I come to fight, I don't sit on the edge and make decisions,” Joshua commented after the fight. “It was a good fight until the ref stopped it, so I have the utmost respect for Takam.

“I have no interest in what is going on with the officials, that's not my job. I think people want to see Takam unconscious on the floor, and that's what I was trying to get to.”

It was a frustrating and uncomfortable evening for Joshua, who appeared to break his nose in the second round after an accidental clash of heads with Takam.

But he dominated the fight from there on in and opened up a deep cut above the left eye of the previously little known Frenchman, which almost caused the referee to end the fight on two occasions.

Joshua moved 20-0 with the victory, which will likely set him up for a unification fight in 2018 with either Joseph Parker or Deontay Wilder.

Takam was fighting at 12 days' notice as an injury replacement.

“I don't know why the referee stopped the match,” he said in the ring after his defeat. “I respect the champion and the UK fans, they are great fans and I am happy to box here. I don't why they stopped it.

“I want a rematch, I make my preparations with 12 days to fight Anthony. I want a rematch, I want to box him again, I want him, he is a great champion.”

