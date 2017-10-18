Anthony Joshua: Takam fight will be harder to win than Pulev

Anthony Joshua is under no illusions about the threat posed by late replacement Carlos Takam ahead of his world heavyweight title defence in Cardiff on October 28.

Joshua has revealed he was ambushed by Takam in a hotel lobby shortly after the first defence of his IBF crown against Dominic Breazeale in 2016 - and knows the Frenchman will be eager to grasp his "golden ticket".

With 70,000 tickets already sold at the Principality Stadium, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn was forced to finalise a late deal with Takam - who was already on stand-by - when mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev pulled out on Monday with an upper-arm injury.

Joshua, the IBF and WBA champion, said: "After I fought at the O2 (against Breazeale), Takam waited at my hotel in reception and said to me, 'I want to fight you!'.

"He came to the fight, then waited for me in reception. I knew who he was. He's a big unit, 22 stone, and I think he will be harder to knock out because he's incredibly durable."

Carlos Takam weight in ahead of a fight in 2016 Credit: GETTY IMAGES More