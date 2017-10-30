Anthony Joshua taunted as 'average' by Joseph Parker after ugly Carlos Takam win

Anthony Joshua’s two main heavyweight rivals were quick to disparage his successful defence of the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff on Saturday night. It was an ugly win for the British boxing star who moved to 20-0 in his career, all by stoppage, but the Watford man mountain maintained his pledge to unify the heavyweight division next year.

The next step in the journey will either be a mandatory defence of the WBA belt, or a fight with World Boxing Organisation champion Joseph Parker, the promoter Eddie Hearn intimated hours after Joshua had forced a 10th-round referee stoppage against granite-chinned Takam.

Parker could face Joshua as soon as February although negotiations will be complex. On Sunday he called the Briton “just average, robotic” while the World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder criticised the 28-year-old as a over-muscled weightlifter with “stamina problems”.

Matters will all come to a head in 2018. The intriguing aspect, of course, is that the three holders of the four world title belts are undefeated. So, indeed, is Tyson Fury, who could be in the mix by the end of next summer. “We all have to fight each other. It’s good for the sport and the public wants to see that,” said Joshua, who pledged going into this contest that he will commit to making the unification fights next year. And it is Joshua, in whom there is huge interest, who holds the key to the match-ups.

New Zealander Parker, who defeated Takam on points in May last year, saw nothing to fear in Joshua’s outing against the same opponent, who came in on 12 days’ notice.

