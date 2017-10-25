Anthony Joshua told regular sex is the key to him staying at the top of boxing

Larry Holmes has told Anthony Joshua that regular sex could be the key to following in his footsteps as a heavyweight icon.

Holmes, 67, is widely considered as a legend of the division having won two world heavyweight titles during a memorable career which began in 1973 and ended in 2002. He beat the likes of Ken Norton and Earnie Shavers while also becoming the only man in history to stop Muhammad Ali on an infamous night in Las Vegas in 1980.

And, during a recent visit to London to commemorate Ali, the 67-year-old 'Easton Assassin' ran the rule over the latest star of The Big Men, the current WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Joshua.

Holmes, a master of the jab, likes what he sees in the young Londoner so far but did have one particularly left field tip when it comes to his staying power at the top of the sport.

“If I had to give him one piece of advice it would be this – get laid a week before each fight,” said Holmes. “You need to relax. It restores your energy and everything. You know they say you're not allowed to do that when you're fighting.

“I listened to that for a while but then found out it was all a lie and you're missing the good stuff man. He's a heavyweight, he's got to get that sh** out of him. But he doesn't want to do it everyday or nothing because that might drain him!”

Joshua is currently putting the finishing touches on his preparation for Saturday's clash with Carlos Takam at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

Joshua fights Takam in Cardiff this weekend (Getty) More