Anthony Joshua v Carlos Takam: Get Joshua to win at 33/1 and our suggested bet

Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam will meet at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday, October 28.

Joshua will put his IBF heavyweight world title on the line and the champion is a heavy favourite to retain his crown. Read on for the best new customer offers and our recommended bet.



Betting preview



A shoulder injury to Kubrat Pulev means that Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA ‘super’ heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam instead of the Bulgarian. Some may suggest that this might prove disruptive for Joshua and point to Lennox Lewis’s switch from a regulation title defence against Kirk Johnson to fighting the “Eternal champion” Vitali Klitschko, with the resulting slugfest leading Lewis calling time on his career. However, there’s no chance of that happening here as the bookmakers rate Takam an even easier opponent than Pulev – the undefeated Joshua was 1.05 to beat his intended opponent and is 1.02 to beat the 36 year-old Takam.

The Cameroonian-French boxer has been on standby for this fight as the next in line to mandatory challenger Pulev, and so there are no concerns about him being undercooked heading into what will be the biggest opportunity of his career. He stands at 6’1, three inches shorter than Pulev and as a result he will pose a different, if not difficult, challenge to the tall, stand-up style of fighter. Takam’s professional career has spanned 12 years with 35 victories, one draw and three defeats. His highest-profile victory was against Tony Thompson, who twice fought Joshua’s most recent opponent Wladimir Klitschko, albeit it with nowhere near as much success as the Englishman.

Takam was subsequently beaten by WBO champion Joseph Parker and the New Zealander remarked upon the toughness of Takam’s chin, which has seen him stopped only by Alexander Povetkin to date. Eddie Hearn has been made to scramble around to find sparring partners that are in a similar mould to the stocky Takam, but his low hands will play into Joshua’s hands and allow him to land plenty of heavy shots – it’ll be a case of how long he can withstand Joshua’s attack.