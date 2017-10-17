Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam: When is the fight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Anthony Joshua will now fight Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff - Getty Images

What is it?

Anthony Joshua will fight Carlos Takam in Cardiff after Kubrat Pulev - the mandatory challenger for his IBF heavyweight world title - pulled out with a shoulder injury, less than two weeks before bout was due to take place.

When is it and where is it taking place?

The fight takes place Saturday October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is it?

The undercard and exact schedule will be formulated in the coming weeks, but expect the headline fight to take place at approximately 11pm UK time. This could be subject to delays depending on the duration of other fights on the night.

What TV channel is it on?

Joshua's title defence will be live on Sky Sports Box office, while ticket prices and on-sale dates will be finalised in the coming days.

What have they said?

Kubrat Pulev, Joshua's original opponent, was forced to withdraw from the October 28 fight with injury Credit: AFP More