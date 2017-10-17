Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam: When is the fight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?
What is it?
Anthony Joshua will fight Carlos Takam in Cardiff after Kubrat Pulev - the mandatory challenger for his IBF heavyweight world title - pulled out with a shoulder injury, less than two weeks before bout was due to take place.
When is it and where is it taking place?
The fight takes place Saturday October 28 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
What time is it?
The undercard and exact schedule will be formulated in the coming weeks, but expect the headline fight to take place at approximately 11pm UK time. This could be subject to delays depending on the duration of other fights on the night.
What TV channel is it on?
Joshua's title defence will be live on Sky Sports Box office, while ticket prices and on-sale dates will be finalised in the coming days.
What have they said?
Anthony Joshua (speaking before Pulev's withdrawal):
October 28 can’t come soon enough, I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.
I’ll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night.
THE NEXT CHAPTER! @anthonyfjoshua will face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on October 28 at @principalitysta in Cardiff @SkySportsBoxingpic.twitter.com/b4J68GhcVo— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 5, 2017
Eddie Hearn (speaking on Pulev's withdrawal):
I received a call from Kalle Sauerland late afternoon to inform me that Pulev had injured his shoulder and may be ruled out of the fight – this was later confirmed by his doctor,”
IBF rules state that the mandatory will go to the next fighter in line which is Carlos Takam.
Takam fought at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens Takam AP
What are their records?
Joshua boasts an unblemished professional record of 19 KO wins from 19 fights, including a memorable triumph over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley in April. Both his IBF and WBA belts are expected to be on the line.
In his 12 years as a professional boxer, Takam has suffered three defeats, with one draw and 35 victories.
Standing at 6ft 5in tall, the heavy-handed slugger has the strength and physicality to test Joshua - in theory.
What are the odds?
- Joshua 1/66
- Takam 12/1
- Draw 33/1
What is our prediction?
Joshua should have far too much for the 36-year-old French-Cameroonian, whose low hands will afford the heavyweight champion plenty of opportunities to land heavy shots. We are backing Joshua to win by KO inside two rounds.