Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam weigh-in: live updates and reaction
We are past the 1pm scheduled start
These events tend to run a little behind schedule as they try to build up the tension in the room. Almost as if Eddie Hearn does it on purpose.
Hopefully we're not in store for the unadulterated shambles that was the Carabao Cup draw yesterday.
Larry Holmes believes Joshua must eventually fight Tyson Fury
"If he doesn't beat Tyson Fury, it's going to be thrown up.
"'What about Tyson Fury? What about Tyson Fury?'. Everywhere you go, you're going to hear that name.
"So you take that name off the table. Get him. Challenge him. Put him on defence; you go offence.
"Tell them, 'In my next fight I want to fight Tyson Fury. Everyone's talking about Tyson Fury; let me have him. Give him. I'm ready now to sign the contract'."
Will the change of opponent knock the champ off his stride?
After the drama of Kubrat Pulev's withdrawal due to injury, fight-night is almost upon us as Joshua takes on Carlos Takam instead. A more-front footed opponent than Pulev, Joshua will have had to alter his training methods at short notice.
A glance at the bookmakers' odds though, suggests there is little chance of an upset.
Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the weigh-in
Anthony Joshua intends to put his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko "to the side" when on Saturday he defends his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam.
The 28-year-old also insists the methods of his trainer Rob McCracken mean Takam replacing the injured Kubrat Pulev at late notice represents no additional threat.
Under the roof at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 - a world record for a fight at an indoor arena - Joshua fights for the first time since establishing himself as the world's leading heavyweight.
April's dramatic stoppage defeat of Klitschko, the dominant heavyweight of the modern era, represented the finest night of his decorated career and could yet also prove his defining fight.
As well as securing his financial future, that victory also made him one of Britain's most popular figures, but far from revelling in that glory, the Olympic gold medallist is determined to move on.
"We're going to have to put that Klitschko win to the side at some stage," Joshua said. "Boxing's unforgiving: that was that, this is now.
"Carlos is a completely different animal to Klitschko. In terms of style, technique and preparation, everything's completely different. My mindset's completely different, and it's going to be a completely different fight.
"It's not like this brings an ego. I keep my feet on the ground. I'm still grinding, I'm still hungry."
Saturday's fight, which comes 24 years after Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno fought for the WBC heavyweight title at Cardiff's National Stadium, takes place with Joshua and Takam having had less than a fortnight to prepare for each other following Pulev's withdrawal.
"My trainer Rob McCracken has always taught me to focus on myself, my own personal development, rather than the opponent," Joshua said.
"He's never trained me for just one style of opponent. Whether I was fighting Kubrat Pulev or Carlos Takam, he's adapted me and it's been about my own balance, footwork and technique. I've fought a lot of people like his style."