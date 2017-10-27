Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam weigh-in: live updates and reaction

1:03PM

We are past the 1pm scheduled start

These events tend to run a little behind schedule as they try to build up the tension in the room. Almost as if Eddie Hearn does it on purpose.

Hopefully we're not in store for the unadulterated shambles that was the Carabao Cup draw yesterday.

12:55PM

Larry Holmes believes Joshua must eventually fight Tyson Fury

"If he doesn't beat Tyson Fury, it's going to be thrown up. "'What about Tyson Fury? What about Tyson Fury?'. Everywhere you go, you're going to hear that name. "So you take that name off the table. Get him. Challenge him. Put him on defence; you go offence. "Tell them, 'In my next fight I want to fight Tyson Fury. Everyone's talking about Tyson Fury; let me have him. Give him. I'm ready now to sign the contract'."

12:47PM

12:43PM

Will the change of opponent knock the champ off his stride?

After the drama of Kubrat Pulev's withdrawal due to injury, fight-night is almost upon us as Joshua takes on Carlos Takam instead. A more-front footed opponent than Pulev, Joshua will have had to alter his training methods at short notice.

A glance at the bookmakers' odds though, suggests there is little chance of an upset.

12:35PM

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the weigh-in

Anthony Joshua intends to put his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko "to the side" when on Saturday he defends his WBA and IBF heavyweight titles against Carlos Takam.

The 28-year-old also insists the methods of his trainer Rob McCracken mean Takam replacing the injured Kubrat Pulev at late notice represents no additional threat.

Under the roof at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, in front of an expected crowd of 70,000 - a world record for a fight at an indoor arena - Joshua fights for the first time since establishing himself as the world's leading heavyweight.