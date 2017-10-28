Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam fight live: latest updates and results
Katie Taylor round nine
More head clashing, no clear shots there really from Taylor but again plenty enough to win that round. Just one more and she can content herself with a job well done - and a belt.
Katie Taylor round eight
She could stay in the pocket, use the jab and take this on points. But instead she is ploughing forward, hands down, trying to land and finish this early. I hope it's not a risky strategy. Taylor work rate is excellent landing plenty. Katie has never been beyond eight.
Anthony Joshua backstage
"Not too sure what to make of it yet. My first time here. It is looking lively out there.
"Before I left I said a little prayer. No matter whether he is an ant or King Kong you have to take him seriously. I don't know exactly what Carlos Takam has got but he has got to this level so he has something.
"A lot of people have come out to see the show and so we have to deliver."
Katie Taylor round seven
Ref has a word with Taylor about use of the head, nothing too dramatic. Now Taylor has landed a sweet right that rocks back her opponent. Another round for KT.
Katie Taylor round six
Even steven in that round, Katie quicker and classier, but Sanchez is in this and is bringing some heavy work. Taylor well ahead on points.
Katie Taylor round five
Katie walking into the odd shot here. Corner working away on her.
Here's Gareth A Davies
A terrific hard working performance by Khalid Yafai in the defence of his super flyweight crown - it's a great division and the Birmingham fighter will continue to have very tough fights in this division which is replete with great champions
These are great occasions with big fight boxing in huge cavernous stadiums and this Welsh fortress is so imposing -- it would be tremendous to see it become the autumn home of Anthony Joshua fights each year ...
Katie Taylor round four
Katie's got some marking around her right eye now. Sanchez wilder, Taylor more cultured but she's got her hands full with the Argentine, who looks a fair bit heavier and bulkier. Inconclusive round.
Katie Taylor round three
But Sanchez is not going to roll over here, she's pinged Katie Taylor with a really good right. Taylor is rocked but comes back at her, landing a beefy effort of her own! Sanchez has come to brawl. And she has landed another one on the button, Katie Taylor wants to watch out here because this South American fighter has a punch and plenty of character. New territory for Katie, hitting someone with her best work and seeing them come back at her?
KatieTaylor round two
She's knocked her opponent down! A vicious body shot! Sanchez collapsed like a punctured balloon as that left hook smashed into the right ribcage. But Sanchez is up, she's got heart, she's back at Taylor. Taylor comes again, landing plenty.
Carl Froch: "they suck the air out of your lungs, you cannot breathe." But Sanchez fights on, and ends the round pretty well considering.
Katie Taylor round one
First round of ten, Katie landing a right early and now a big flurry of punches from the Irish fighter, landing plenty, and the Argentine is not enjoying the start of this much at all. Hand speed and work rate impressive, Sanchez swinging roughly, no question who is the class act on the evidence so far,
Anahi Sanchez from Buenos Aires
Bouncing on her toes, white and blue trunks. Katie stock still, black and gold. She's been a pro for just 11 months, and here she is fighting for a world title.
Bit weird from the announcer
"And the third man in the ring, referee Steve Gray." Erm, mate.
Gareth A Davies ready to call it
Come and join us on @talkSPORT for live coverage of #JoshuaTakam big crew on air @Glenn_McCrory@luke11campbell@davidpriceboxerpic.twitter.com/pLkPzuRJKP— Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) October 28, 2017
Here comes Katie Taylor
She emerges to the strains of "This is a man's world..." then there is a record scratch and AC/DC kicks in! Go'orn Katie.
Colin Farrell was in Taylor's dressing room just now
Next up, it's Katie Taylor
I love watching Katie, what a technique she has. A really excellent fighter in the making. She fights an Argentine, who failed to make the weight, and thus Taylor is in the position where she wins the belt if she wins, but it will become a vacant title if Anahi Sanchez triumphs on the night.
Still to come on the undercard
are Katie Taylor and Dillian Whyte, and then it will be Anthony Joshua, potentially the biggest star in British sport, and a man who was so impressive against one of the post-War best last time out. Very different assignment tonight than the Klitschko fight: AJ is expected to win this, and win it well.
Good evening!
Tyers here, Gareth A Davies is ready to rumble in Cardiff, and the Anthony Joshua fight is incoming.