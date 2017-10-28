Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam fight live: latest updates and results

8:45PM

Katie Taylor round nine

More head clashing, no clear shots there really from Taylor but again plenty enough to win that round. Just one more and she can content herself with a job well done - and a belt.

8:43PM

Katie Taylor round eight

She could stay in the pocket, use the jab and take this on points. But instead she is ploughing forward, hands down, trying to land and finish this early. I hope it's not a risky strategy. Taylor work rate is excellent landing plenty. Katie has never been beyond eight.

8:40PM

Anthony Joshua backstage

"Not too sure what to make of it yet. My first time here. It is looking lively out there.

"Before I left I said a little prayer. No matter whether he is an ant or King Kong you have to take him seriously. I don't know exactly what Carlos Takam has got but he has got to this level so he has something.

"A lot of people have come out to see the show and so we have to deliver."

8:38PM

Katie Taylor round seven

Ref has a word with Taylor about use of the head, nothing too dramatic. Now Taylor has landed a sweet right that rocks back her opponent. Another round for KT.

8:36PM

Katie Taylor round six

Even steven in that round, Katie quicker and classier, but Sanchez is in this and is bringing some heavy work. Taylor well ahead on points.

Credit: Getty More