Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam undercard and fight schedule

Anthony Joshua will defend his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles against Carlos Takam on Saturday - with a busy undercard set to complete the night at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

Former British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte takes on Robert Helenius in the most eye-catching undercard bouts to take place on Saturday night.

Joshua beat Whyte with an seventh-round stoppage in January 2016 having previously lost to him in his career as an amateur.

Whyte hopes victory over Robert Helenius will all but guarantee him a world title shot.

The 29-year-old Jamaican-born fighter became the first man to take Joshua beyond three rounds in a bout and is eyeing a rematch with AJ.

"I'm very close to a world title shot," Whyte said earlier this week.