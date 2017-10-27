Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam: Behind-the-scenes at the big fight

From a precisely measured boxing ring to obsessively monitoring AJ's water intake, everything must be planned to perfection ready for the big bout between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Telegraph Sport spoke to the key players in charge of the logistics of Saturday night.

The logistics are so much more difficult with a stadium fight. There are a huge number of people, meetings with local authorities, transport authorities, the police, security, the working out of seating configuration. The truth is, a stadium event is actually a pain in the backside, but as a spectacle, there is nothing like it. You look back on the pictures of Wembley Stadium from the Joshua-Klitschko fight and they are iconic. The sheer size, 70, 80, 90,000 people, the fireworks, the fight pictures, it is on another level. We are there to take the flak for Joshua, and deal with issues arising. So, for this fight, we lost the mandatory challenger [Kubrat Pulev] but got a new one ordered by the IBF, and did the deal within an hour of the withdrawal.

Simon Roberts - Director of operations, Security Alert UK

We’re dealing with crowds in excess of 75-80,000, the A-list celebrity element and the UK terror threat which is still at ‘severe’. It takes weeks of planning. Myself and Neal Harding, our head of boxing security who also handles AJ’s preferred bodyguards, will have travelled to Cardiff on many occasions during the last few months to meet with the WRU and the police to deliver as safe a spectacle as we possibly can, including extra searches, explosive dog detection units and more than double the number of close-protection specialists. Four to six security officers will go with the fighter on the ring walk. Apart from their personal safety, their gloves must not get nicked by a fan’s watch or a woman’s ring, as fans put their hands out. If the fighter or his gloves get damaged on the way to the fight, it’s off.

Mike Goodall - Ring builder

My company, Ringcraft, is a family-owned business. We have 20 rings, and I’ve built the ring in over 100 stadium fights. I was a greengrocer in my past and I know how to do an eye-catching display, which is what creating a terrific-looking ring is all about. The ring is built on the Friday afternoon, and dressed with all its banners, taping and apron on the morning of the fight. When Froch fought Groves at Wembley Stadium, England had played against Poland the night before and we were allowed in at 11pm for the whole thing to be done, which included a canopy over the ring. We had three hours to build and dress the ring. The ring is 24ft square and from rope to rope 20ft x 20ft. When Joshua fought Klitschko, the Ukrainian’s team used a tape measure on the day and checked it was the right dimensions.

Rob Smith - Secretary, Boxing Board of Control

The week is busy, but the protocol is the same as for a smaller show. We announce the officials, with both teams having agreed a proposed list of referee and judges. Phil Edwards will referee Joshua-Takam. The fighters are weighed 72 hours before the official weigh-in and they must not be more than three per cent over the championship weigh-in limit. If they are we ask questions. Weight cuts are very important parts of boxing. On the Friday evening, after the weigh-in, the trainers and teams, generally not the boxers, come to an officials’ meeting in which we talk about rules, regulations and comportment. We also supply the gloves, which have been checked over. Both teams are permitted to send a representative into the opposing dressing room to watch their hands being wrapped The lovely thing for the Boxing Board is that our offices are in Cardiff. So, for once, I’ve been able to sleep in my own bed during fight week – a rarity.

Michael Buffer - Ring announcer

The four Ps are what matter in my job – preparation, pronunciation, presentation and performance. The key concern for me, obviously, is my voice, so if I have a cold or a sore throat, I pop a lozenge in there all day and squirrel it into my cheek. It keeps the airwaves nice and clear. And then there is ensuring that you warm up your voice – that is something I never forget. There is no dress rehearsal at Cardiff, although I have had them requested at other stadium fights. There is a particular order to the delivery of the announcement of the main event, with the champion always announced last, of course.

Rob Madden - Physiotherapist

I work with the Centre for Health and Human Performance, and we have a tried and tested method with AJ for his big fights, and these stadium fights are all big. The massages are often done on a Friday, and by the time Anthony is ready for fight day, we just want to be on call around him all the time. He is kept fed and hydrated, has the right amount of caffeine in him, and we constantly watch his water bottles because we want to know what he is taking. That is part and parcel of life around an athlete who must drink water – and must be tested. Given that he is also likely to shake hundreds of hands in fight week, we also monitor that aspect of his health constantly. But after working with AJ since he turned pro, we have a method and system which is now familiar to the boxer and his team.