Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev confirmed for October 28 in Cardiff

Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28, it has been confirmed.

The fight at the city's Principality Stadium will be Joshua's first defence of his world title's since his clash with Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium in April.

The Brit was expected to step back into the ring with Klitschko before his shock retirement and will now defend his belts against the Bulgarian, his mandatory IBF challenger.

"October 28 can't come soon enough," said Joshua upon the announcement of the fight. "I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.

"I'll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans a spectacular night."

Pulev added: "Anthony is a formidable opponent. We will not hug and hold, we will not run; we will stand and fight. His style fits mine perfectly and in boxing, styles make fights.

"My preparation will be very intense, and I will be perfectly ready when I enter the ring so that he will have no chance to beat me."

For Pulev, known as The Cobra, it'll be his second tilt at a world title after losing to Klitschko in 2014.

Eddie Hearn said: "I'm delighted that we will be in Cardiff at the magnificent Principality Stadium for the next step of the AJ journey. Nearly 80,000 will gather on October 28 to create another unforgettable night of boxing.

"Anthony will meet his mandatory challenger, No 1 ranked Kubrat Pulev and the card will be stacked with world championship action, domestic title fights and the very best young stars in the game. Get ready for the next episode from the biggest star in world boxing."



