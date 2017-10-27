Anthony Joshua vs Takam undercard and Dillian Whyte and Katie Taylor fight schedule
There's a busy undercard set before tomorrow's night's fight between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam, where Joshua will be defending his IBF and WBA heavyweight world titles at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.
Former British heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte takes on Robert Helenius in the most eye-catching undercard bouts to take place on Saturday night.
Joshua beat Whyte with an seventh-round stoppage in January 2016 having previously lost to him in his career as an amateur.
Whyte hopes victory over Robert Helenius will all but guarantee him a world title shot.
The 29-year-old Jamaican-born fighter became the first man to take Joshua beyond three rounds in a bout and is eyeing a rematch with AJ.
"I'm very close to a world title shot," Whyte said earlier this week.
"We've been unlucky securing those fights but now we're here with Helenius.
"I've chased Wilder, but he is a disgrace. I want to get into a position to fight for his belt because he is not going to do it voluntarily.
"They will say 'AJ' is number one. He has multiple belts and he's the only one who is fighting the names. Wilder is a chump, he's not fought a mandatory in two years and Joseph Parker is defending his title on YouTube so that shows his level. That says it all.
"Joshua is the man at the minute. I want the rematch with him. I'd like to fight Wilder or maybe Parker first, they are the two weakest world champions.
"I'd beat one of those which would then set up a massive rematch with Joshua over here at Wembley or Cardiff or even another country - I'd even fight him in Nigeria!"
Full undercard
The main event between Joshua and Takam is scheduled to take at 10pm UK time, while the first of the undercard bouts should start from 7pm.
- Kal Yafai v Sho Ishida (WBA world super-flyweight)
- Dillian Whyte v Robert Helenius (WBC silver heavyweight)
- Katie Taylor v Anahi Esther (WBA lightweight)
- Frank Buglioni v Craig Richards (British light-heavyweight)
- Lenroy Thomas v Dave Allen (Commonwealth heavyweight)
Arguably the third-biggest fight of the night sees Katie Taylor fight for her first world title belt.
Taylor meets Anahi Sanchez for the WBA female lightweight title just 11 months after she made her professional debut.
"It's very exciting. When I first sat down with Eddie (Hearn), we always planned to box for a world title in the space of a year, so we are definitely on track.
"It's just very exciting. I am expecting a tough fight. These are the kind of fights I dream of. I can't wait."
"It's a bit more intense and a bit more nerve-racking for this fight. There's a lot on the line but these are the fights that get the best out of me. I can't wait for it."
