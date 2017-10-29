Anthony Joshua wasn't perfect, but he fought Carlos Takam with a patience, brain and care that shows he is maturing

Anthony Joshua injured his nose, boxed with the sense he has often lacked and finally broke the desire of Carlos Takam in front of just under 80,000 on Saturday night at the Principality Stadium in the middle of Cardiff.

There was a mild dispute at the end in round ten as the Frenchman, soaked in his own blood from two deep cuts on either brow, protested the stoppage. However, he had lost the nine completed rounds, had been dropped in the fourth, his blood had stained every available surface in the ring and he had narrowly escaped inspections from the ringside doctors. It was a bruising lost cause and Takam left the ring a hero in a city that loves a fight.

Joshua fought with a patience, brain and care that he has seldom had to display in his brief career of 20 fights. There is an argument that he should have imposed his bulk, jumped all over Takam and gone ferociously in search of an early win against the late replacement. It is a flawed argument because nobody quite understood how tough Takam would be and Joshua responded to the apparently immovable obstacle with a controlled boxing display.

It was not a perfect performance and the muted celebrations in his corner at the end of the fight seem to highlight the many questions he left open; he could have jabbed more, could have switched to the body a few rounds earlier and he certainly needed to polish his long right hands. Takam was the right man to catch Joshua in the ring on Saturday night, offering his large, hard head, even larger heart but little real risk of pulling off a shock. And, yes, a fit, motivated Tyson Fury would have beaten him on Saturday night but Fury has not fought since November 2015 and his inclusion on any list of future opponents is now looking more like a fantasy fight than one people can actually pay to watch. It might be one of the great fights that never happens and that would be truly sad.