Anthony Martial frustrated with Manchester United bit-part role - but reveals his plan to start more games

The forward has been used as an impact sub so far this season: Getty

Anthony Martial has admitted he is frustrated with sitting on the bench for Manchester United and outlined his plan to become an automatic starter under Jose Mourinho.

Martial has enjoyed a positive start to the season, scoring six goals in all competitions and being named United’s player of the month for October.

He was also handed a surprise international recall by France manager Didier Deschamps, despite not featuring for his national side since October last year.

But despite his good form, the 21-year-old has been used sparingly by Mourinho, starting just three league games for United and coming off the bench seven times.

And the former Monaco forward has admitted he wants to be starting games sooner rather than later.

“It’s easier to start the game,” Martial told SFR Sport.

“When you come off the bench, the other players are warmed up, they’re totally in the game, and you have to get into it straight away. I prefer to start the game, I have more time to get myself into the game.

“I have faith in my qualities, and I think the manager has confidence in me, too, so it’s up to me to continue putting in good performances, and if I do that, I think I’ll play a bit more.

“We all prefer to play, even if at United when I come off the bench, I make a difference. I prefer to start games and show what I’m capable of. When you score and you’re a forward, you’re happy. It’s going well. Even though I’m a substitute, I play often.

“I’ve played three, two games in the Champions League, I play one game in two. It’s going well. I’d like to play more - that’s going to come through my performances.”