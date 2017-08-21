Anthony Martial gives Manchester United a welcome headache, Chelsea don't need Marcos Alonso replacement

Martial putting pressure on Rashford to give Mourinho a welcome headache

Two substitute appearances, two goals. Despite not starting either of Manchester United’s Premier League matches this season, Anthony Martial’s impact has been felt as he’s helped the club secure back-to-back 4-0 victories over West Ham and, on Saturday, Swansea.

Jose Mourinho used Martial sparingly last season as he appeared unconvinced on his talents, and after a strong pre-season, it was a surprise to see the 21-year-old left out of the starting line-ups for their opening Premier League fixture as well as the Uefa Super Cup.

However, the France international appears to be playing with a point to prove, having scored twice in the space of seven days, and with Marcus Rashford yet to find the back of the net after snatching at a chance when one-on-one with goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski on Saturday, Mourinho will have a welcome selection dilemma of which one to play next weekend.

Chelsea looking for Alonso’s competition, not replacement

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Juventus defender Alex Sandro during the summer, though the Italian league champions look to have closed the door firmly on any move. Despite this, Chelsea are clearly looking to add to their squad, with Antonio Conte unhappy with the lack of numbers he has available even if the Blues were able to inflict a 2-1 defeat on Tottenham on Sunday.

Marcos Alonso celebrates after scoring Chelsea's winner against Tottenham (AFP)

However, eve if they land either Sandro or another left-back, Marcos Alonso showed on Sunday why he will not be ousted without a fight. The Spaniard was one of Chelsea’s star players last season as Conte’s side powered to the title, and the prospect of him being replaced after such a strong season was one that defied belief.

What Conte may hope is that the arrival of a new left-sided defender will force Alonso to step it up another gear, and his two goals against Spurs – the first a beauty of a free-kick before a well-struck second beneath Hugo Lloris – suggests Conte may already be getting a response out of Alonso.

Mane’s importance to Liverpool demonstrated in one match

Last season, Liverpool’s fall away from the title challenge coincided with Sadio Mane’s season-ending knee injury, with the £37m addition having his campaign cut short in a major blow to Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the year.

The 25-year-old has wasted little time making up for his injury pain, scoring Liverpool’s first goal of the season in the 3-3 draw with Watford last weekend before netting the crucial winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The Senegalese international has the X-factor that few players in the league can boast, and if Klopp can keep him fit for the entire season, the attacking midfielder can be the difference between a top-four challenge and a genuine tilt at the title.

Sadio Mane nudges Liverpool ahead against Crystal Palace (Getty)

