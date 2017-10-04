Anthony Mwangi: KPL Court drama affecting players

Nakumatt FC head coach Anthony Mwangi feels the recent drama in the top tier league is not healthy for the players.

The Shoppers have just been reinstated back to the league alongside Zoo Kericho after winning an appeal against their relegation.

The tactician, who will be facing relegation-threatened Muhoroni Youth in his first match after two weeks in the cold, feels the 'games' played in the court end up affecting players psychologically.

"At some point last week, we did not know our fate, whether we still have a future at the top or not. It is quite unfortunate for us, the way things have been developing, but again, it hurts our players. It does affect our players mentally because it is kind of a setback, going forward I hope we will not experience such.

"The match against Muhoroni is going to be a tough one, they are in a position where they have to get good results, and we also have our target and we need to work on getting maximum points. It will definitely be a tough outing."

Nakumatt striker's Kepha Aswani is among the leading candidates for the KPL-Golden Boot Award having netted 10 league goals this season despite court drama and the financial difficulties the team is going through.

Nakumatt is currently lying 12th on the log with 31 points.