Anthony Nwakaeme ready to grab Eagles chance with ‘both hands’

The impressive Israel-based forward is hoping to prove himself against the Chipolopolo if given a chance by Gernot Rohr

Anthony Nwakaeme is eager to make a big impression if handed his debut against Zambia on Saturday.

The forward was called up for the clash against Cameroon, thanks to his awe-inspiring form at Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

But the 28-year-old did not make his much-awaited international bow as the Super Eagles recorded impressive results against the reigning African kings.

While expressing his contentment despite his no-show against Hugo Broos’ side, Nwakaeme has vowed to prove his worth if fielded against Wedson Nyirenda’s men.

“If that happens, I will embrace with my hands and legs because I am here to play for my country,” he told Goal.

“The coach has the final say but left for me, I’m fully prepared to take my chances and make Nigerians happy.

“No bad mood not playing against Cameroon because we achieved our aim. Besides, it’s all about time and I know it will come soon.

“It was a great experience watching my team demolish Cameroon 4-0. And against Zambia, I expect good football and same hunger like we showed in our last game because we are ready and know what is at stake.”