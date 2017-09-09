Anthony Okpotu beats Stephen Odey to NPFL topscorer award

The forward moved ahead of his rival by claiming the Rasheed Yekini prize for the first time though four goals shy of the all-time record holder

Anthony Okpotu has beaten Stephen Odey to the Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer award after netting once in the final against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The forward netted 19 times for Lobi Stars this season, claiming the award for the first time and finishing one goal ahead of former MFM’s leading marksman Odey.

Lobi held FC Ifeanyi Ubah to a 1-1 with Okpotu getting his side's only goal after 24 minutes after profiting from a defensive mishap by the Anambra Warriors.

With this, Okpotu is now third leading scorer in a league season behind Enyimba’s Mfon Udoh (23 goals) and Kaduna United’s Jude Aneke (20 goals).

Against Elkanemi Warriors in August, the former Nigeria international earned a place in the history books as the first player to score three hat tricks in a season.

The prize is scant consolation for the striker, with his Makurdi based team failing to earn a ticket to play in the Caf Confederation Cup.