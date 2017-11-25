Anthony Okpotu confirms Cape Town City interest

The Super Eagles forward has confirmed the interest of the South Africa top-flight side in his services

Lobi Stars' Anthony Okpotu has confirmed the approach of South Africa Premier Soccer League side, Cape Town City.

The striker disclosed that the PSL outfit contacted his representatives and that they are also in the process of reaching out to his club.

The 2016-17 Nigerian top-flight highest scorer however hinted that a deal is still very far from being struck.

“Yes, I can confirm that a club from South Africa has approached my representatives. I was told they will get across to Lobi also. It will be early to start talking about this but I know that the club has shown the desire for my services,” Okpotu told Goal.

“It won’t be as easy as that because they must first agree with my current club first. I must be given permission to speak with them and other formalities must be followed because their desire to have me can become a reality.

“I will continue to say it that I am not desperate to leave Lobi Stars for now and that if I have to leave, it must be at the behest of my current club," he concluded.