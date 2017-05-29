Anthony Ujah’s brace inspires Liaoning Hongyun to victory

The Nigeria international was on target as the Northeast Tigers secured their third win of the season

Anthony Ujah stood out as the hero for Liaoning Hongyun as they defeated Yanbian Funde 3-1 in a Chinese Super League encounter.

The forward started the party at the Shenyang Olympic Sports Center Stadium with a 35th minute opening goal before Bit-Garam Yoon netted the equaliser for the visitors.

Assani Lukimya restored Ma Lin's men lead in the 53rd minute before Ujah secured maximum points with his 73rd minute winner which marks his fourth league goal of the season.

The former Mainz 05 and Lilestrom forward is a goal short from equalling his record of five league goals in a regular season of the Chinese league.

Liaoning Hongyun who are placed eighth on the Chinese topflight log with 13 points from 11 games, will visit Shanghai SIPG for their next game on June 3.