Antoine Griezmann admits it would be a dream to play with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG

Antoine Griezmann has admitted it would be a dream to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, fuelling speculation that a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards at the end of the current season.

The forward was heavily linked to Manchester United over the summer but all hopes of a transfer were dashed after he penned a new five-year contract with Atletico Madrid.

Despite Griezmann’s new deal, the Frenchman is still expected to part ways with the Spanish club next summer and has now revealed that the prospect of playing for PSG appeals to him.

When asked by Telefoot whether it would be a dream to link up with Neymar and Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, the 26-year-old replied: “Yes.”

Griezmann has established himself as one of Europe’s most highly-sought forwards having scored more than 25 goals in each of his last three seasons at Atletico.

But after a summer of speculation and rumours, the Frenchman has failed to hit the grounding in the same vein.

He has managed just three goals in 13 outings for the Madrid outfit so far this season, with Atletico currently sat in fourth in La Liga – eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.

