Antonio Conte admits it might not be Chelsea's year after third league defeat and second in a row

Antonio Conte has warned that Chelsea may struggle this season after his side’s title challenge was derailed at Crystal Palace.

The Blues were deservedly beaten at Selhurst Park in a game where the lack of depth in the champions’ squad was laid bare.

That isn’t something that will be lost on the disappointed Conte, who spent much of the summer lobbying for further reinforcements but still hopes that Alvaro Morata will be fit for Wednesday’s visit of Roma.

And as Manchester City opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League, Conte warned that with a thinner squad the expectations of his team can’t be the same as last year.

“It is not one defeat but two in a row and for sure this is a not a positive moment for many reasons. We are playing without important players and every game we have a new injury. Today Moses's injury is another big loss for us. A defeat is always a defeat… this season will be very difficult for us. For this reason we have to put 150% in. 100% won't be enough.

“Last season is the past. Now it is another squad, different players, and for this reason if we compare last season we didn't play Europa League or Champions League. This season we are facing four competitions and we are having a few problems doing this. When you have a few injuries, you are in trouble.”

And Chelsea’s title challenge is in trouble. After being outplayed by Manchester City things had already begun to look difficult but defeat at Crystal Palace is altogether more damaging.

The last time Conte lost two consecutive league games it pushed him into the major change that virtually won them the title last season - switching to a 3-4-3 - but Chelsea don’t have the time to take such drastic action with hours on the training field increasingly scarce in a packed schedule.