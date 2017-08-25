Antonio Conte 'relaxed' for new season but admits Chelsea face fight to retain Premier League title

Antonio Conte said he has 'learned a lot from the past': Getty

Antonio Conte has said he is relaxed and composed ahead of the coming season but admits Chelsea will face a “tough” challenge in defending their Premier League title.

The Italian fell under scrutiny in the build-up to the new campaign, having voiced his displeasure at the size of his squad as well as Chelsea’s limited success in the summer transfer window.

Recent reports - which were quickly dismissed by the Blues - even suggested that the former Juventus boss was nearing the exit door at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea poised to bring in the out-of-work Thomas Tuchel.

The champions’ defeat to Burnley in their opening game of the season raised further questions over Conte’s future but a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley has helped to alleviate the sense of uncertainty surrounding the 48-year-old.

And speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Everton on Sunday, Conte insisted that after a year of experience he is now “more relaxed” at Stamford Bridge.

“Honestly, I'm very calm,” he said on Friday. “I'm relaxed much better than last season. Much better.

When asked why, the Chelsea boss replied: “Because you learn. You learn also to work for the new club. Last season was my first time. Now, after a year of experience, I learned a lot from the past.

“For this reason, I think I am more relaxed and am enjoying better the situation than last season. That's my impression, anyway. Honestly.”

Despite his high spirits, Conte admitted that the extra demands of Champions League football would mean Chelsea face a “tough” season ahead as they bid to retain their title.

The west Londoners have been drawn in Group C of Europe’s elite competition, alongside Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag FC, and the Italian has urged his men to be “ready to fight”.

“Every season is tough,” he added. “Maybe this season will be tougher than last season for many reasons. Also because we won last season. Also because we have to play another competition in the Champions League.

View photos Conte said his Chelsea side must be 'ready to fight' (AFP) More

“But we must be ready. Ready to fight and ready to continue to work. This is the only way to allow you and your players to overcome the difficult situations.”

“Now it's important to try and write another story with Chelsea. The past stays there. It's beautiful if you see the past, but the most important things now are the present and to build a really good future for the club.”