Antonio Conte's sidelining of David Luiz proves Chelsea manager is his own man – and is unafraid of consequences
Antonio Conte has consistently claimed he is “different” to his Chelsea predecessors as questions have been raised over his future during recent weeks, but, until Sunday, it was hard to pinpoint exactly what he meant.
In dropping David Luiz for one of Chelsea’s biggest games of the season, Conte gave the clearest message that he will not manage in fear of what owner Roman Abramovich might do next.
Abramovich had been a driving force behind the decision to re-sign Luiz last summer and regards the Brazilian as a world-class defender, but that did not influence Conte’s decision.
While manager after manager have been too afraid of the consequences to axe the likes of Branislav Ivanovic and, to different degrees, allowed the dressing room to dictate the future, Conte will keep matters in his own hands.
Conte will not attempt to placate Abramovich, he will simply make the decisions he feels are best for the club and stand by them – whether they are judged good or bad.
Neither did Conte care how the axing of Luiz might go down with other members of the squad, even though the 30-year-old is one of the biggest characters of his dressing-room.
Players were surprised that Luiz was left out of an 11 v 11 training game ahead of the visit of Manchester United and was effectively made a ball boy as he and Charly Musonda were left to kick a ball about on the sidelines.
Conte had already given his squad a dressing down during a stormy meeting last Thursday, warning his players that anybody who did not follow his methods would be dropped.
He clashed with Luiz over a perceived challenge to his authority, but the former Paris St-Germain man was in no way singled out.
Other big players, Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas and captain Gary Cahill, received their own lectures from Conte during that meeting but the Italian was evidently happier with their responses.
Conte had warned Luiz that he was skating on thin ice a fortnight ago, after the home draw with Roma, when the player was obviously upset at being substituted.
Luiz had been asked to play as a makeshift midfielder in that game and clearly felt he had been unfairly picked on, but Conte made it clear that he will not have any of his players questioning his decisions.
Conte also boxed clever by bringing in Andreas Christensen, who the club are convinced has the talent to become one of Europe’s best defenders, and pointing out that by placing 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu on the substitutes’ bench ahead of Luiz, he was simply satisfying Chelsea’s desire to promote their own young players.
Abramovich is now stuck in between a rock and a hard place if he has any complaints over the treatment of Luiz. He cannot argue on one hand that he wants his head coach to use the club’s academy, but at the same time reprimand him for doing so.
Whether or not Luiz can have a future under Conte is largely now up to the player.
He will have to react in the right way to finding himself behind Christensen and accept that, from now on, he will have to compete for his place. There will also have to be a change in attitude with Conte unwilling to accept players complaining about his preparations or decisions.
Luiz will be well aware that Conte has the courage of his convictions, having seen the former Juventus manager dump Ivanovic last season and Diego Costa during the summer.
Both of those decisions were made in positions of strength, but the decision to drop Luiz was made at a time when Conte could easily have been facing big questions over his future this week.
As it happens, Chelsea beat United and former manager Jose Mourinho without Luiz, Christensen was excellent and Conte proved he certainly is different.