Antonio Conte 'won't forget' all Diego Costa did for Chelsea but insists the Atletico-bound striker is now 'the past'

Antonio Conte has thanked Diego Costa for all he did for Chelsea during his three years at the club, which resulted in two Premier League titles.

Chelsea announced on Thursday that they had come to an agreement with the Brazilian-born Spaniard to return to La Liga in a deal believed to be a club-record fee worth upwards of £44m.

Costa was deemed surplus to requirements over the summer by Conte after he sent his top scorer a text message telling him he would not be in his plans for this season.

As a result, the 28-year-old refused to return to training with the Blues and instead remained in Brazil until a deal was thrashed out with Atletico.

Conte and Costa’s sole season together was disrupted by a training-ground row before they got on the same page long enough to deliver the title.

“I don't forget that we won together,” Conte said. “I repeat - for sure we want to thank him for his effort last season, not only last season but in the period he played for Chelsea.We wish him all the best for the future.

“Now it is not important, I am not interest to continue talking about this issue. I am working with my players and am happy to work them. This issue is not important.”

However, Conte refused to be pushed further on Costa and made it clear that he is the past of Chelsea Football Club and the Italian is only interested in the present.

“Now I am not interest to talk about the past,” he added. “I think the past is not important. For every coach and player, the past stays there. We have to work for the present and future to build something important.”