Antonio Conte bemoans injury-hit Chelsea's 'difficult situation' as former target Radja Nainggolan comes to town
There was a sense of symmetry in the fact Antonio Conte was asked about Chelsea’s failed pursuit of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan in between complaining that his squad is too “thin” to cope with injuries.
Conte is once again making no secret of his frustration over Chelsea’s failure to add more players to the squad that won last season’s Premier League title, as the Blues attempt to bounce back from two successive defeats when they face Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
Alvaro Morata will return to lead Chelsea’s attack, but Conte is without N’Golo Kante, Victor Moses and Danny Drinkwater, and may well deploy David Luiz as an extra midfielder to try to help negate the effect of the spate of injuries.
But the realisation for Conte that this is a very different Chelsea from the one he perhaps hoped he might be taking charge of actually arrived last summer, when a meeting with Nainggolan proved to be a wasted dinner bill.
Prior to formally starting work as Chelsea head coach and the European Championship finals, which was his swansong as Italy’s national coach, Conte met Nainggolan at the Grand Hotel in Rome with the express intention of making the midfielder his first signing.
“In the past, yes, we tried to buy him,” confirmed Conte. “But now Nainggolan is Roma's player and I have great respect for him and for Roma, and also for my players. He's a really good player. For me, one of the best midfielders. But he's an opponent.”
Conte hoped that signing Nainggolan would be relatively straightforward, given Roma have to sell one of their best players each season and the money he believed was available at Chelsea.
But Conte had not been prepared for the fact Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia likes to drive a hard bargain and the Blues failed with two bids of £23million and £25m.
Any hope that Nainggolan would push for the move himself was tempered by the fact that Chelsea were surprised to discover the £100,000-a-week wages they were offering were not significantly more that the Belgian was already earning at Roma.
Nainggolan was happy at a club where his cigarette smoking and busy nightlife is tolerated and that again proved to be the case when Manchester United failed with their own bid to sign the 29-year-old this summer.
Having allowed potential moves to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford pass him by, Nainggolan will line up for Roma against Chelsea as a reminder to Conte of his first transfer target who got away.
Conte firmly believes that, despite the fact Chelsea have made a number of successful signings since his arrival, all the misses have left him short as he attempts to combine Premier League and Champions League campaigns.
“The situation is difficult,” said Conte. “We have to play every three days and it's not simple. Also, because, in this moment, we are thin and we have to play always the same players. Honestly, there is this type of risk to have other injuries. I hope not.”
Morata, who is now available again, Kante and Moses have all suffered hamstring injuries in recent weeks, and Conte added: “The problem is we are playing always the same players. And also we have players in our team who are not used to playing three games in a week. Kante, it's the first time. For Moses, the first time. For Morata, it's the first time to play regularly for his team. For Marcos Alonso it's the same.
“When you have a lot of games, you need to rotate players. If this is not possible, I have to take risks. Then, for example, against Manchester City Morata was injured after 20 minutes. But if I hadn't put Morata in the starting XI, you'd have told me I'm crazy. Sometimes the players need to rest instead.”
Conte, though, insists he is not taking any chances over Morata by starting him on Wednesday night, having resisted the urge to rush him back for the Crystal Palace game that Chelsea lost. Having started their Champions League return with victories over Qarabag and Atletico Madrid, Chelsea are top of Group C – two points ahead of Roma.
“I could have taken risks on Saturday and forced him (Morata) to play against Crystal Palace, but I'm not so stupid,” said Conte.
“The situation is very difficult. You have to make the best decision and, for sure, I'm not taking a risk if I decide Morata can play on Wednesday night. For sure.”