Antonio Conte demands his players respond to Roma defeat by beating Manchester United

Antonio Conte has demanded his Chelsea players prove to him that they are “suffering” after Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to Roma, and that they turn that pain into motivation when Manchester United come to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Conte was stung by Tuesday’s second half collapse and has challenged his team to suffer the way that he suffers. Conte reminded his players that he always fronts up after defeats – even when they are not his fault – and he would like that support repaid.

This is the hardest period of Conte’s Chelsea tenure so far, after painful defeats to Manchester City and Crystal Palace before the Roma game. Speculation over his future is increasing and owner Roman Abramovich was at training this Sunday, after the Bournemouth game.

Conte insisted, at his Cobham press conference on Friday afternoon, that his relationship with Abramovich is “the same as last season”.

That will become clear in time but the relationship Conte most needs now is the one with his players. They host Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United this Sunday and know that if they lose, they could be 12 points behind Manchester City going into the international break.

After their defeat in Rome that would be the worst possible result, and so Conte has demanded that they feel his pain, and that they use that pain for good this weekend.

“In this moment, you can see if you are winners or losers,” Conte said, the clearest challenge to his squad yet.

“After a defeat it is normal that we are not happy, it must be in this way. Otherwise it means we have a bad mentality. If we are happy after a defeat, it means we are not so clear to understand and to suffer. It's right to suffer. After a defeat like that, you have to suffer, if you have a good mentality.”

There is a masochistic streak in Conte when he talks about the benefits of suffering. Now he wants his players to feel the same way. “I suffer, I don’t like to lose,” he said.