Antonio Conte dismisses recent speculation over Chelsea future as 'b*******'

Antonio Conte has dismissed recent reports over his future at Chelsea and suggestions that relations with his players are breaking down as “b*******”.

The Italian has fallen under scrutiny in recent weeks with Chelsea losing back-to-back domestic games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City before being held by Roma in the Champions League.

Reports have since emerged that former boss Carlo Ancelotti is being considered to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge, with club executives doubtful that the incumbent will see out the remaining 20 months of his contract.

This follows additional claims that Chelsea’s players have been texting former coach Steve Holland, who has taken up a role with the England set-up, to let him know that they miss him.

Holland’s replacement, Davide Mazzotta, has allegedly struggled to develop the same relationship with the players enjoyed by his predecessor.

Conte’s intense demands in training have added to the sense of discomfort and unease in the Chelsea camp, the reports allege.

But Conte has categorically denied such speculation, insisting that the media is attempting to damage his relationship with the club while branding such reports as “disrespectful”.

"There’s a lot of bull***t,” the Italian said in his Friday press conference. “They try to create problems between me and the club. I’ve answered this very well in the past about different issues.

"It’s a lack of respect. To put other persons in this way is not correct. It is not correct and I hate this type of situation."

Conte also said that Holland had been in touch with him to confirm that the reports were not true.

Chelsea travel to Bournemouth on Saturday as they look to build upon last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Watford.