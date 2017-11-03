Antonio Conte fears Manchester City may be too good to be caught in Premier League title race

Antonio Conte has admitted that it is increasingly unlikely anyone will be able to catch Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side are already five points clear at the top of the table and, with second-placed Manchester United travelling to Chelsea this Sunday, City could be eight clear going into next week’s international break.

Chelsea’s defence of the Premier League title they easily won last season is already floundering – they were well-beaten 1-0 by Guardiola’s City at Stamford Bridge – and Conte held his hands up and acknowledged just how good City now are. And how difficult it will be for Chelsea, Manchester United, or anyone else to catch them.

“I think that, now, there is a big problem for all the teams that want to fight for the title, and this big problem is Manchester City,” Conte said at his press conference this afternoon. “Because, if Manchester City continue in this way, I think this is the big problem for all the teams who are thinking about fighting for the title. If they continue in this way, it will be very difficult to fight for the title. But, for sure, we have to try to do our best in every game.”

City have scored a remarkable 35 goals in their 10 league games so far this season, setting them on track to break all the records this year. Conte does not know whether they could keep playing that well – in which case there will be no real title race this year – but said that they would have to stumble and trail off for there to be any meaningful title race this season.

“I don't know, honestly, I don't know,” Conte said when asked if City could keep it up. “Until now, though, they are having a fantastic path. A fantastic path. If they continue in this way, it will be very difficult for all the teams to try and fight for the title until the end.”