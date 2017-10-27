Antonio Conte furiously denies claim that Chelsea players are unhappy with his training methods

Antonio Conte has furiously dismissed suggestions that his players are unhappy with his training methods, describing the reports as “bulls---”.

The Chelsea manager also lashed out at speculation that he is set to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, as well as claims that some of his players had texted former coach Steve Holland to say they missed him.

It was reported last week that Chelsea’s players have been left exhausted by Conte’s intensive training sessions as they try to balance their league fixtures with Champions League commitments.

“Around us there is a lot of bulls---,” Conte said. “If I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers. They try to create problems between me, the club and the players.”

Conte said Holland, who has left the club to work under England manager Gareth Southgate, had contacted him to say the reports that unhappy players had messaged him were not true.

“It is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me this is not true,” Conte said. “Why put another person in this bulls---? If you want to hit me, hit me.”

There have been reports linking Carlo Ancelotti with a return to Stamford Bridge Credit: ap More