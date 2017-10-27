Antonio Conte furiously denies claim that Chelsea players are unhappy with his training methods
Antonio Conte has furiously dismissed suggestions that his players are unhappy with his training methods, describing the reports as “bulls---”.
The Chelsea manager also lashed out at speculation that he is set to be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, as well as claims that some of his players had texted former coach Steve Holland to say they missed him.
It was reported last week that Chelsea’s players have been left exhausted by Conte’s intensive training sessions as they try to balance their league fixtures with Champions League commitments.
“Around us there is a lot of bulls---,” Conte said. “If I see the past it happened the same with a lot of managers. They try to create problems between me, the club and the players.”
Conte said Holland, who has left the club to work under England manager Gareth Southgate, had contacted him to say the reports that unhappy players had messaged him were not true.
“It is not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me this is not true,” Conte said. “Why put another person in this bulls---? If you want to hit me, hit me.”
Conte said N’Golo Kante will not be fit for tomorrow’s match against Bournemouth, despite the midfielder being pictured in training this week.
Chelsea are still without Victor Moses, while Danny Drinkwater, who played against Everton in the League Cup in midweek, is likely to start on the bench as he continues to build towards full fitness.
Bournemouth are currently 19th in the Premier League table but will be buoyed by last weekend’s victory away to Stoke City.
“Bournemouth are a really good team,” Conte said. “This will be a really tough game against a team that know their position in the table is not right. They played a lot of games and played very well but sometimes they were unlucky.”
Chelsea ended a run of two consecutive defeats with a 4-2 victory over Watford last weekend and would gain ground on either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, who play each other this weekend, with a win on the south coast.