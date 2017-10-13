Antonio Conte gives Chelsea fans hope he is settled at club as family move to England

Antonio Conte has given Chelsea fans hope that he is not plotting his Stamford Bridge exit by confirming that his wife and daughter have now moved to England, and that he is driving them around the country on day trips.

As well as preparing for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, which striker Michy Batshuayi is set to start, Conte has been embracing family life again.

Despite leading Chelsea to the Premier League title during his first season in charge, head coach Conte spoke on several occasions about how difficult life was with his family living in Italy.

The fact Conte signed a new Chelsea contract without extending it only increased theories that he could seek a return to Italy.

But the 48-year-old attempted to calm the fears of supporters that he may still not be settled at Chelsea, by insisting he is now happier with his family at his side and he has started driving so they can take day trips and explore London.

Antonio Conte during a training session in Cobham, where he lives Credit: CHELSEA FC More