Antonio Conte gives Chelsea fans hope he is settled at club as family move to England
Antonio Conte has given Chelsea fans hope that he is not plotting his Stamford Bridge exit by confirming that his wife and daughter have now moved to England, and that he is driving them around the country on day trips.
As well as preparing for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, which striker Michy Batshuayi is set to start, Conte has been embracing family life again.
Despite leading Chelsea to the Premier League title during his first season in charge, head coach Conte spoke on several occasions about how difficult life was with his family living in Italy.
The fact Conte signed a new Chelsea contract without extending it only increased theories that he could seek a return to Italy.
But the 48-year-old attempted to calm the fears of supporters that he may still not be settled at Chelsea, by insisting he is now happier with his family at his side and he has started driving so they can take day trips and explore London.
“A situation I want to clarify is that my family stay with me here, not in Italy,” said Conte. “My daughter is going to school here in Cobham. I live in Cobham, we have a house.
“For me, to have my family with me is very important. Last season, honestly, I suffered a lot because when you arrive in a new country and you are alone and know that your family don't stay here, it is not simple.
“This season, I am very happy because they are with me and life and for us it is a fantastic experience. I think that this experience for my daughter is incredible and a great gift that I am giving her.”
Conte admitted that his wife Elisabetta may not feel quite so happy as him, as she now has to cope with his mood swings depending on Chelsea’s results.
But he is attempting to embrace life in England and claims he has had no problems with the roads since getting behind the wheel.
“Last season was difficult because, when you are alone, there was only the work, but now I am driving,” said Conte. “Now there is my job and when I go to my house, with my daughter and wife, we try also to take the car and visit this area and sometimes to go to London, Kingston or to discover a new restaurant. Yesterday with Carlo (Cudicini), we went to a Brazilian restaurant.
“My father, his work was with a car, to rent cars and I grew up with a car and to drive. For me, it is easy to drive here. I just have to be focused and to stay on the left.”
Conte has a mini-injury crisis to cope with as Chelsea start a run of six games in October without Alvaro Morata, N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater against Palace.
Batshuayi is set to replace Morata, who Conte hopes will be back for next week’s Champions League clash against Roma, but Chelsea fear Kante will miss all of October with a hamstring injury.
Conte revealed that with Cesc Fabregas and Timeoue Bakayoko as his only fit senior midfielders, he is looking at the possibility of moving either Andreas Christensen or David Luiz out of defence.
Luiz is available again after serving a three-game suspension, during which time Christensen has impressed as the Brazilian’s replacement.
“Andreas and David can have these characteristics (to play in midfield),” said Conte. “I don't want to change a lot, but if there is the necessity I am ready to do this.”