Antonio Conte hits out at Jose Mourinho saying manager needs to think about Man Utd, not Chelsea

Antonio Conte has hit back at Jose Mourinho’s claim that other managers moan and cry about injuries by telling the Portuguese to concentrate on Manchester United and not Chelsea.

Head coach Conte bemoaned Chelsea’s injury list ahead of their Champions League draw against Roma and revealed that David Luiz and Tiemoue Bakayoko had also suffered fitness problems against the Italians.

Following Manchester United’s Champions League victory over Benfica, Mourinho said: “I never speak about injuries. Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when a player is injured.

“If I wanted to moan I could cry like the others for five minutes; Ibrahimovic, Fellaini, Pogba, Rojo [injured].”

Asked about Mourinho’s comments, a visibly angry Conte said: “But do you think it was for me? If he is speaking about me, I think he has to think about his team and start looking at himself, not others. I think that a lot of time Mourinho has to see what happened at Chelsea. A lot of time, also last season. He has to think about his team.”

Conte had Mourinho were involved in a bust-up during Chelsea’s victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge last season, when Mourinho accused the Italian of trying to humiliate him in front of his old fans.

Mourinho (left) clashed with his Chelsea counterpart Conte at Stamford Bridge last season Credit: Rex Features